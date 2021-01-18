Indonesia
Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption, Mount Merapi in Central Java (18:00 Jan 16 2021)
Description
STATUS
- Level III (SIAGA)
VISUAL OBSERVATION
● Mount fog 0-I, fog 0-II, to fog 0-III. Crater smoke was not observed.
● There was an avalanche of 2 times the small intensity in the direction of Kali Krasak, a distance of 600 meters.
METEOROLOGY
• Cloudy, cloudy and rainy weather. The wind was blowing weakly to moderate to the east. Air temperature 22-27 ° C, air humidity 62-74%, and air pressure 567-688 mmHg. The volume of rainfall is 16 mm per day.
FORCE
■ Miscarriage
(Quantity: 35, Amplitude: 3-24 mm, Duration: 11-117 seconds)
■ Blowing
(Quantity: 1, Amplitude: 3 mm, Duration: 11 seconds)
■ Hybrid / Multiple Phase
(Quantity: 3, Amplitude: 3-17 mm, S-P: 0.3-0.5 seconds, Duration: 7-9 seconds)
EFFORT:
BNPB TEAM:
• BNPB provided assistance to 4 BPBD that were affected by the eruption of Mount Merapi
• BNPB Distributed aid in the form of 100,000 pcs of masks, 36 boxes of salt water (216 pcs) and 100 pcs of orange clothes
• BNPB provided DSP assistance of Rp. 1 billion for handling the impact of the eruption of Mt. Merapi.
• BNPB provides support for the handling of refugees related to the implementation of Protkes in the form of 1 unit of antigen machine, 15,000 antigen cartridges, 200,000 cloth masks, 250 jerry cans of hand sanitizer each 4 liters to the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) in each area
BPBD
Evacuation of victims and livestock
Fulfilling the basic needs of refugees
Handling refugees by implementing health protocols
Coordinate with OPD
It is recommended that mining in the river channels that originate at Mount Merapi in KRB III is stopped.
Tourism actors should not carry out tourism activities at KRB III G. Merapi, including climbing activities to the top of Mt. Merapi
The government of Sleman Regency, Magelang Regency, Boyolali Regency and Klaten Regency to prepare everything related to disaster mitigation efforts due to the eruption of Mt. Merapi which can happen at any time
If there is a change in Mt. Merapi is significant, then the activity status of Mt. Merapi will soon be reviewed
Number of Refugees: 1,329 people spread over 11 refugee points
1) Kab. Magelang Release Time: Saturday, 16 January 2021, Pkl. 18:00 WIB
a. Determination of Status: Number: 180.182 / 444 / KEP / 46/2020 Regarding Extension of TD Status tmt 1 - 15 January 2020
b. SKPDB structure: Regional Secretary as commander of disaster emergency response;
c. BPPTKG circular regarding recommendations for areas to be evacuated: Prov. Central Java, Kab. Magelang, Kec. Shaman, Ds. Ngargomulyo, Ds. Krinjing, Ds. Patent
d. Total of all refugees: 500 people spread over 5 refugee points, the details of refugees are as follows:
• Adults: 210 inhabitants
• Toddlers: 82 people
• Children: 88 people
• Elderly: 92 people
• Pregnant Women: 7 Souls
• Nursing mothers: 15 souls
• Disability: 10 souls
• Pain: 5 souls
e. Effort :
Public Kitchen Sector
Prepare personnel needs and public kitchen equipment in each barracks
Prepare meals for refugees and officers
Report the development of refugee food needs
Logistics & Equipment Sector
Organize equipment storage and distribution of team equipment needs
Data collection of logistical goods in and out of assistance from donors and procurement
To distribute food and non-food logistics and equipment for evacuation needs
Health Sector
Establish a health service post which includes periodic health checks at each barracks
Providing Covid-19 checking and tracing services for refugees
Providing health services for vulnerable refugees
Implementing trauma healing activities for the refugees
Evacuation & Transportation Sector
Provide an evacuation map route
Prepare and ensure evacuation gathering points
Opening evacuation routes, repairing damaged signs and lighting and securing evacuation routes
Collecting data and evacuating vulnerable groups
Refugee Barracks Sector 1. Ensure that the number / capacity of barracks is adjusted to the number of refugees with the construction of friendly barracks for vulnerable groups (elderly, disabled, children and others) by taking into account the Covid-19 protocol
Data collection on the population in the barracks according to the area where they live.
Provide additional barracks with buffer villages
Providing clean water facilities and infrastructure
Communication and Information Sector
Provide information to the government and the public and related parties about Meerapi and its development
Submitting reports to the Regional Head periodically
Manage internal (inter-sector) and external communication relationships
f. Radio Communication Facilities and Infrastructure (development information)
• Current state of radio communication equipment:
The VHF repeater is in good working order
HF radios need antenna repair and resetting
Radio RIG 4 Unit in good condition
HT Radio 50 Unit (partially damaged)
Power supply 4 units (2 broken)
• In preparation for the eruption of Merapi, BPBD Kab. Magelang plans to rent a VHF repeater as a backup /
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 265
Affected Persons: 1329
Displaced Persons: 1329
Damages