Indonesia
Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption, Mount Merapi in Central Java (06:00 Jan 6 2021)
Description
Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with lava and pyroclastic flows.
Media report, as of 7 January, 500 evacuated people across Magelang Regency (Central Java).
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the alert status of the volcano stands at the third level.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 500
Displaced Persons: 500
Damages