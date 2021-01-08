Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption, Mount Merapi in Central Java (06:00 Jan 6 2021)

Description

Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta has increased the volcanic activity with lava and pyroclastic flows.

Media report, as of 7 January, 500 evacuated people across Magelang Regency (Central Java).

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the alert status of the volcano stands at the third level.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Displaced Persons: 500

Damages