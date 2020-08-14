Indonesia
Indonesia - Volcanic eruption (BNPB, UN OCHA, VAAC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2020)
- Mount Sinabung volcano, located in the Karo Regency (North Sumatra Province), erupted again on 13 August, sending ash plumes up to 1,000 meters.
- In the previous eruptions of 9-10 August, the observed volcanic ash reached up to 5,000 meters. The alert status remains 3 (out of 4), while the Aviation Colour Code is Orange, as of 14 August.
- According to UN OCHA, an estimated 14,400 people live within a 10 km radius of the volcano and are at risk of being affected.