Indonesia

Indonesia - Volcanic eruption (BNPB, UN OCHA, VAAC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2020)

  • Mount Sinabung volcano, located in the Karo Regency (North Sumatra Province), erupted again on 13 August, sending ash plumes up to 1,000 meters.
  • In the previous eruptions of 9-10 August, the observed volcanic ash reached up to 5,000 meters. The alert status remains 3 (out of 4), while the Aviation Colour Code is Orange, as of 14 August.
  • According to UN OCHA, an estimated 14,400 people live within a 10 km radius of the volcano and are at risk of being affected.

