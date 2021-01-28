Indonesia
Indonesia – Volcanic eruption (BMKG, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2021)
- Mount Merapi, located between Central Java Province and the Special Region of Yogyakarta erupted pyroclastic and lava flows on 27 January.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management there are no reports of casualties or damage. The authorities appealed to the people not to carry out any activities in the danger zone of five km from the crater.
- Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Java Island, including the area of Mount Merapi.