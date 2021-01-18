Indonesia
Indonesia – Volcanic eruption and activities (DG ECHO partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2021)
On 17 January, Mount Merapi in Central Java erupted affecting at least 265 families. According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazar Mitigation (PVMBG), lava flowed from the volcano 36 times within a period of six hours, descending up to 1,500 metres down its southwestern slope. 1,329 people displaced and temporarily stayed in 11 evacuation centres.
On 16 January, Mount Semeru erupted and spewed hot clouds as far away as 4.5km into the sky in Java.