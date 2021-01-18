Indonesia

Indonesia – Volcanic eruption and activities (DG ECHO partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2021)

  • On 17 January, Mount Merapi in Central Java erupted affecting at least 265 families. According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazar Mitigation (PVMBG), lava flowed from the volcano 36 times within a period of six hours, descending up to 1,500 metres down its southwestern slope. 1,329 people displaced and temporarily stayed in 11 evacuation centres.

  • On 16 January, Mount Semeru erupted and spewed hot clouds as far away as 4.5km into the sky in Java.

