Indonesia - Volcanic activity (GDACS, BNPB, Darwin VAAC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2020)

On 28-29 November, the eruption of Ili Lewotolo volcano (Lembata Regency, Solor Archipelago, south-eastern Indonesia) caused the evacuation of 2,782 people to 6 refuge points in Lembata Regency.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the observed volcanic ash reached up to 5,423 m, in the eruption on 29 November. The authorities strictly prohibit entry or any activity within 2 km radius from the center of the volcano.

Meanwhile, Indonesian authorities issued an Alert Level 3 (out of 4) for Merapi Volcano (Java Island), due to an increase in the volcanic activity. About 2,318 people are sheltered in evacuation points across regencies in central Java.