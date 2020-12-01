Indonesia - Volcanic activity (Darwin VAAC, BNPB) ECHO Daily Flash of 01 December 2020

The activity of Lewotolo Volcano (Lembata Regency, Solor Archipelago, south-eastern Indonesia) continues, as the latest eruption occurred on 30 November at 15.20 UTC.

The observed volcanic ash reached up to 2,123 m, and authorities extended the prohibition of any activity within 4 km radius from the centre of the volcano. About 4,628 individuals living in the disaster-prone area of Lewotolo have been displaced to 7 evacuation centres, and there is a need for sanitation and relief items to assist the local population, as reported by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Evacuation operations are ongoing also in East Java Province, after the eruption of Mount Semeru on 1 December. According to authorities, about 550 residents have been displaced, and any activity has been prohibited within a 4 km radius of the active crater of Mount Semeru.

According to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the red aviation colour code remains for Lewotolo, and an orange aviation colour code has been issued for Semeru.