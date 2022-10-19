Indonesia

Indonesia - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview

Project location: Indonesia

Ecosystems under restoration/protection specifically in:

  • Muara Manompas and Terapung Raya village, sub district of Muara Batang Toru, South Tapanuli District in North Sumatera Province

Key risks being addressed: Degraded peatlands are prone to fire and subsidence, and the latter results in prolonged flooding.

Project period: May 2019- June 2022

Project objectives:

  • Overall objective: Increase community resilience towards peat fire and peat subsidence, as well as enabling sustainable development through the implementation of Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco-DRR) practices in peatland ecosystems in Indonesia.

  • Specific objective: Increase the adoption of Eco- DRR practices in peatland ecosystems that contribute to increasing community resilience.

Project budget: USD 298,948

  • Over 10 years the present value of net benefits is 503,000 USD, including reduced property damage, income losses, carbon capture and pollution reduction (UMass-Amherst, 2022).

