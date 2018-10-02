02 Oct 2018

Indonesia tsunami: Satellite images reveal extent of damage in earthquake-hit Palu

Report
from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original

Days after an earthquake and ensuing tsunami tore through Indonesia, the full extent of the damage to the country is starting to become clear.

The death toll has risen to 844, but fears remain it will rise further after the magnitude-7.5 earthquake caused a tsunami that brought down buildings, flooded cities and tore homes apart.

Palu was one of the worst-affected cities, with several neighbourhoods almost completely wiped out.

The natural phenomenon of liquefaction — when saturated soil becomes so substantially weak, it effectively turns to liquid — is also believed to have played its part, especially in areas like the Petobo neighbourhood, where once green fields and farmland were replaced by mud and sludge.

See the damage for yourself.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation:
© ABC

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.