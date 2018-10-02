Indonesia tsunami: Satellite images reveal extent of damage in earthquake-hit Palu

Days after an earthquake and ensuing tsunami tore through Indonesia, the full extent of the damage to the country is starting to become clear.

The death toll has risen to 844, but fears remain it will rise further after the magnitude-7.5 earthquake caused a tsunami that brought down buildings, flooded cities and tore homes apart.

Palu was one of the worst-affected cities, with several neighbourhoods almost completely wiped out.

The natural phenomenon of liquefaction — when saturated soil becomes so substantially weak, it effectively turns to liquid — is also believed to have played its part, especially in areas like the Petobo neighbourhood, where once green fields and farmland were replaced by mud and sludge.

See the damage for yourself.