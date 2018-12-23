Indonesia Tsunami: Malteser International readies response after tsunami in the Sunda Strait

Cologne/Jakarta. On Saturday night, December 22, a tsunami struck the islands of Java and Sumatra along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait. The high waves were apparently caused by underwater landslides triggered by volcanic activity on the island of Anak Krakatau. So far, more than 220 people have been killed with over 700 injured, and reports from Indonesian authorities suggest the death toll will rise.

“People affected are now in need of rapid assistance,” says Cordula Wasser, Head of the Asia Department at Malteser International. “Our local partners are on the ground and are assessing the situation. We are ready to act and will be allocating €50,000 for the first emergency measures.”

The latest tsunami comes nearly three months after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in late September. More than 2000 people lost their lives in that disaster. Malteser International, through its partner organization, was able to mobilize quickly and provide water and hygiene items for those affected, while supporting the reconstruction of health facilities.

Since the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Malteser International has been providing emergency relief in the aftermath of natural disasters in Indonesia.

Note to editors: Cordula Wasser, Head of the Asia Department at Malteser International is available for interviews.

Contact information:

Katharina Kiecol

+49 (0) 151 2009 7824

katharina.kiecol@malteser-international.org

