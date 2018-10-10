Indonesia Tsunami & Earthquake response: Balikpapan Snapshot - 10 October 2018

The Government of Indonesia has through its disaster management agency BNPB and with support from the AHA center, established a logistics hub including a one-stop-shop at Balikpapan airport, which is designated as the main point of entry for all incoming international relief items sent by air to Indonesia. An airbridge between Balikpapan and Palu has been established, which is under the operational command of the TNI (Indonesian Army).

Location

The Logistics hub is located at Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Balikpapan. The one-stop-shop and the storage are located at the Cargo Terminal, Hangar C.

Background

All incoming international air shipments with government approved relief items, are received at Balikpapan airport. The sender must arrange the air assets for the transportation of all relief items to Balikpapan. Please note that the maximum capacity currently is for B737 (see also NOTAM BPN B7166/18, 02-15 Oct). An airbridge between Balikpapan and Palu has been established, managed by the TNI with a dedicated Commander Officer on the ground in Balikpapan.

Forward movement to Palu is ensured by the airbridge, operated with the support of currently 17 international assets, under the lead of the TNI. BNPB and AHA ensure that the cargo is being forwarded according to the priorities set by the Government of Indonesia.

Ground handling at the airport in Balikpapan and Palu is being done by DHL. WFP is supporting the government-led operation with load management. Incoming relief materials are stored in the warehouse available in the airport while waiting for transit. WFP is setting up two Mobile Storage Units at the airport. The services offered are currently free of charge.

A Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) one-stop-shop centre has been established in Balikpapan airport by BNPB, AHA, Ministry of Health, Custom Office, Immigration Office and national Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM).