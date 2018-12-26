Indonesia tsunami: coastline still under threat amid fresh volcanic activity
Authorities warn that dangerous waves could hit the Sunda Strait area again as Anak Krakatu continues to spew ash
The Indonesia authorities have warned that the tsunami-ravaged coast of western Java could be hit by further dangerous waves as volcanic activity continued in the area.
Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysical agency said that a new tsunami could arrive soon in the area around the Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait. A 2km exclusion zone has been set up around the volcano.
