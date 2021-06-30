Indonesia - Tornadoes (DG ECHO, BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2021)

Tornado events hit several villages of Deli Serdang Regency (North Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 28 June, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, another has been injured and 228 families affected. Furthermore, ten houses have been severely, 62 moderately and 156 lightly damaged.

Local authorities are providing help for those affected by the events.