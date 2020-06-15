Indonesia, Tornado in Langkat Regency, North Sumatra (01:02 Jun 14 2020)

Description

The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) reported that a tornado hit Langkat Regency, in North Sumatra on 10 June 2020 at 23:00 GMT+7, triggered heavy rainfall with strong winds. The tornado affected two villages in Stabat Sub-district and five villages in Binjai Sub-district.

BNPB reported 104 families affected with 81 units of houses lightly damaged, 14 units of houses moderately damaged, 9 units of houses heavily damaged, and 2 public mosques damaged. There were no reports on the number of casualties.

As of the report, the Regional Disaster Management Authority (BPBD) of Langkat Regency has undertaken the rapid assessment, evacuation of the damaged houses, clearance of the falling trees, and coordination with the related agencies.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Langkat Regency, North Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 104

Affected Persons: 520

Damages

Damaged houses: 104 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 2

News Source Link

https://twitter.com/BNPB_Indonesia/status/1271284715194970114?s=19

http://www.pusatkrisis.kemkes.go.id/Angin-Puting-Beliung-di-LANGKAT-SUMA...