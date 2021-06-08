Indonesia

Indonesia - Tornado (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2021)

  • A tornado hit five villages located in Deli Serdang Regency (North Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 4 June, resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), five people have been injured (two seriously), 204 affected and almost 60 houses damaged.

  • Local authorities distributed logistical assistance to those affected.

  • For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected over some parts of North Sumatra Province.

