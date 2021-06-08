Indonesia
Indonesia - Tornado (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2021)
A tornado hit five villages located in Deli Serdang Regency (North Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) on 4 June, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), five people have been injured (two seriously), 204 affected and almost 60 houses damaged.
Local authorities distributed logistical assistance to those affected.
For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected over some parts of North Sumatra Province.