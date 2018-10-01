01 Oct 2018

Indonesia Survivors Are Desperate For Help

Report
from Catholic Medical Mission Board
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

More than 1,200 people are reported dead after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia on Friday. Our partners are reporting that medical assistance is urgently needed. Please make a lifesaving gift now.

CMMB has a long history of responding when disasters strike. So far this year we’ve participated in relief efforts for the flooding in Kerala, India and the volcano eruption in Guatemala, in addition to responding to man-made disasters like the conflicts in South Sudan and Syria.

Working in collaboration with our international networks, partners, and generous individual donors, we are able to quickly respond to global emergencies by sending donated medicines, health commodities, and other medical relief to trusted local healthcare partners in emergency areas. At times, we also deploy volunteers, including medical personnel, and offer services through CMMB-supported health facilities and community interventions, focusing on emergency health and nutrition services, water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection, gender-based violence and other related areas.

