25 Dec 2018

Indonesia - Sundra Strait Tsunami (DG ECHO, EU Delegation Jakarta, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Dec 2018 View Original

Copernicus activation

In the aftermath of the tsunami that struck the Sunda Strait on 22 December, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 13:00 (UTC+7), 429 fatalities, with 1 485 persons injured and 154 missing. 16 082 people are displaced.

The reported figures are expected to yet increase, as the Indonesian Search and Rescue Teams (SAR) continue their efforts in all affected areas. Some areas that were previously difficult to reach due to damaged road infrastructure and debris are now accessible to the SAR teams.

A DG ECHO Humanitarian Expert has been deployed and arrived in the affected area on 25 December. Due to an issued tsunami warning, the expert and driver have relocated to a safer inland location, as a matter of safety.

The Indonesian government considers the emergency to be within national response capacities and there is no indication of any request for international assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.