Indonesia - Sundra Strait Tsunami (DG ECHO, EU Delegation Jakarta, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 December 2018)

Copernicus activation

In the aftermath of the tsunami that struck the Sunda Strait on 22 December, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 13:00 (UTC+7), 429 fatalities, with 1 485 persons injured and 154 missing. 16 082 people are displaced.

The reported figures are expected to yet increase, as the Indonesian Search and Rescue Teams (SAR) continue their efforts in all affected areas. Some areas that were previously difficult to reach due to damaged road infrastructure and debris are now accessible to the SAR teams.

A DG ECHO Humanitarian Expert has been deployed and arrived in the affected area on 25 December. Due to an issued tsunami warning, the expert and driver have relocated to a safer inland location, as a matter of safety.

The Indonesian government considers the emergency to be within national response capacities and there is no indication of any request for international assistance.