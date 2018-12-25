25 Dec 2018

Indonesia - Sundra Strait Tsunami (DG ECHO, EU Delegation Jakarta, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, UN OCHA) (Daily Flash of 24 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Dec 2018

Copernicus activation

In the aftermath of the tsunami that struck the Sunda Strait on the 22 December, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 09:00 (UTC+7), 281 fatalities, with 1 016 persons injured and 57 missing. 11 687 people are displaced, with damage affecting 611 housing units, 69 hotel-villa units, 60 shops and 420 sea vessels. The Pandelang coast was hit the hardest, with 207 deaths, 755 injured, 7 missing, and 11 453 displaced. The districts of Serang, South Lampung, Tanggamus and Pesawara are also affected.

Thousands of joint personnel have been deployed to help search for victims still reportedly buried under the rubble and debris. The BKMG (meteo and geophysics agency) has warned of the likelihood of further tsunamis in the region as Mount Anak Krakatau's active phase can potentially trigger further submarine landslides.

The ERCC has been in contact with the Indonesian authorities and the AHA Centre (ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management) to express its willingness to support the response efforts. According to UN OCHA, the Indonesian government considers the emergency to be within national response capacities and there is no indication of any request for international assistance.

A DG ECHO Humanitarian expert has been deployed and will visit the affected area on 25 December. The ERCC has activated Copernicus, the EU's rapid mapping service, and maintains close contact with the DG ECHO field network and the EU Delegation in Jakarta.

