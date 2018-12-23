23 Dec 2018

Indonesia - Sunda Strait Tsunami (DG ECHO,BNPB, OCHA, IFRC, media)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Dec 2018 View Original

On 22 December at 21:27 (UTC+7), undersea landslides likely caused by the Krakatoa volcano eruption triggered a tsunami which hit the coastal areas around Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands of Indonesia. The most affected areas include Carita Beach in Banten Province, as well as districts of Padenglang, South Lampung and Serang.

As of 23 December, Indonesia's disaster management agency and International media reported 222 fatalities, 843 injured, 30 missing, 446 houses damaged, 9 unit hotel damaged, 60 damaged food stall, 350 boats damaged. In addition, many vehicles were destroyed, and the highway between Serang and Pedenglang was cut off.

The immediate response to the disaster is ongoing and is coordinated by local authorities, namely National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Staff of the Ministry of Social Welfare and volunteers of National Red Cross (PMI) are also deployed.

ECHO partners, including OCHA and international NGOs are monitoring the situation and considering their own response to the situation. IFRC intends to issue a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation by 25 December at the latest. The ERCC has activated the Copernicus Rapid mapping services and stay in close contact with the ECHO representatives in the region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.