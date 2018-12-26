26 Dec 2018

Indonesia - Sunda Strait Tsunami (DG ECHO, BNPB, Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 26 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Dec 2018

  • According to the latest reports from BNPB, the death toll increased to 430. Also BNPB reported that 1 495 people were injured and 159 people were still missing. The number of evacuees reached 21 991 people, while physical damage include 924 housing, 73 lodging / hotels / villas , 434 boats, 24 cars, 41 motorbikes, and public facilities such as ports / docks.

  • The rescue teams are searching for tsunami survivors but the rescue operations are hampered by torrential rains and local flooding.

  • The authorities also issued an alert for bad weather (heavy rain and high waves) and advised people to stay away from coastal areas since risk of landslides/ volcano crater collapse and tsunami is still present.

  • A DG ECHO humanitarian expert is present in the Sumur area assessing the damage and the present situation. The immediate needs include temporary shelter and livelihood support. Red Cross and local NGO's are providing basic needs and medical care.

