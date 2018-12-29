Indonesia – Sunda Strait Tsunami and Gunung Anak Krakatau Volcanic Activity (DG ECHO, PVMBG-ESDM, UN, BNPB, AHA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 December 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Dec 2018 — View Original
- Anak Krakatau volcano remains at Level III or ‘watch’ according to the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation-Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (PVMBG-ESDM), while people are advised to stay away within the radius of 5 km from the crater and prepare masks in anticipation of ash-rains.
- 99% of communication network has been restored while restoration of electricity network is progressing at 95%. The Joint Needs Assessment, led by the Ministry of Social Affairs, will begin shortly with the results expected around 3 January. Upon the request from BNPB and the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), WFP is installing mobile storage units (MSU) at Labuhan.
- As of 29 December, the European Union is providing EUR 80 000 (approximately IDR 1.3 billion) in additional humanitarian funding to further assist the most vulnerable communities in Indonesia, people that have been affected by three major disasters in 2018, the Lombok Earthquake (July 2018), the Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami (September 2018) and the Sunda Strait (December 2018). This additional funding is contribution to the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation revised appeal and comes on top of previous EU assistance – the European Union allocated EUR 650 000 to the Lombok earthquake response and EUR 1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of the Sulawesi earthquake.
- The EU Copernicus satellite rapid mapping service has also been activated by ERCC to assess damage caused by the tsunami.