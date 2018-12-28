Indonesia - Sunda Strait Tsunami and Gunung Anak Krakatau volcanic activity (DG ECHO, UN, BNPB, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2018)

The volcanic activities of Anak Krakatau volcano continue. As of 28 December, the National Disaster Management Agency reports 426 deaths which is less that yesterday's figures, indicating 430 deaths, because several victims were double-counted. The number of victims is likely to increase as search and rescue operations and evacuations continue. The number of injured people has reached 7 202 and 40 386 people have been displaced.

The Government has mobilised emergency response teams, search and rescue teams, health personnel, military personnel, equipment, vehicles and various in-kind assistance including food and shelter items.

As of 27 December, Ministry of Social Affairs, the Coordinator for the National Cluster for Displacement and Protection, has started to plan a Joint Needs Assessment (JNA).

On 27 December, IFRC updated the Emergency appeal in support of the Indonesian Red Cross following the earthquakes and tsunamis which occurred between August and December 2018. The operation focuses on shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), migration and displacement, disaster risk reduction (DRR), and National Society capacity enhancement. The first EU humanitarian support of EUR 80 000, foreseen for the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation, will contribute to the revised appeal.

ERCC has activated the Copernicus rapid satellite mapping service in order to assess the damage caused by the tsunami.

On 28 December, an earthquake of 5.8M and 55km depth occurred in the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua causing no casualties or damages.