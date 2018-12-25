Indonesia: Sunda Straights Tsunami - Emergency Plan of Action MDRID014

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) reported that high tides/tsunami hit Carita Beach in Banten Province and the coast around the Sunda Strait, specifically in Pandenglang, South Lampung and Serang districts on 22 December 2018 at 21:27hrs.

According to Government reports, the event was recorded four times in four different locations with tidal waves reaching a height of 30-90 cm. The highest wave hit Serang sub-district at 21.27 hrs local time with the height of 90 cm. BMKG issued high-tide warning before the tsunami struck for the mentioned area. A tsunami early warning was not issued as the cause of the tsunami was not an earthquake, which the current system monitors and responds to:

Fatalities 373

Injured 1,459

Missing 128

Displaced 5,669

Houses damaged 681

Hotel damaged 69

Food stall damaged 420

The highway connecting Serang and Pandeglang was cut off due to the tsunami and remains difficult to pass in several areas. A total of 681 houses, 69 hotels, 420 boats and dozens of vehicles reported damaged in four sub-districts, namely Padenglang, South Lampung, Tanggamus and Serang. Pandeglang is the worst affected area with 164 deaths, 624 injured, 446 houses and nine hotels damaged. There were reports about population movement after this disaster as many holiday goers were in the tourist area. Currently, the actual situation is being assessed and verification of numbers is ongoing. Settlements and tourist sites on Tanjung Lesung Beach, Sumur Beach, Teluk Lada Beach, Panimbang Beach, and Carita Beach were severely affected. There were huge number of tourists in the coastal area of Pandeglang, one of the worst affected areas when the tsunami struck. It is understood that a proportion of the fatalities and injured come from these national tourists visiting the area. Some community members remain frightened of another similar event and this has led to some taking temporary shelter away from their coastal homes.

In Lampung, 48 people died, 213 injured and 110 unit of houses heavily damaged and about 1,000 people were reported of being displaced. While in Serang 11 people died, 22 injured and 26 missing. The assessment is still on going, the casualties might increase, based on government official report. The impact is likely to continue to grow considering that not all affected areas have been assessed.

Response by the provincial disaster management agency (BPBD)

BPBD together with the military, police, the national search and rescue agency (Basarnas), local government office, Ministry of Social Welfare Volunteers (Tagana), Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), volunteers and the community are providing emergency response support to the affected people. Government has not declared emergency status or established a response structure yet, currently the response is being locally coordinated along with the establishment of command post, field kitchen and displacement site. Heavy equipment is being dispatched to clear debris to ease evacuation and response.

The initial prediction on the cause could be that of a possible underwater landslide due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau combined with higher than usual tides due to the full moon. The causes of this event are being investigated by BMKG (Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics), BNPB (Indonesian Disaster Management Authority) and PVMBG (Centre of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation). The Government has issued a warning to avoid activity along the coastal area.