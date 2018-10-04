Indonesia Sulawesi earthquakes and tsunami leads to huge damage. People affected are in urgent need of humanitarian support. Hong Kong Red Cross appeals for donation for relief operations

(Hong Kong, 3 Oct 2018) Sets of powerful earthquakes have struck off Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28 September 2018 and triggered a tsunami in the area, over a thousand people has lost their precious lives in Palu and nearby regions. Threat of aftershocks still remains, many roads are blocked that hindered search and rescue, as well as process of damage assessment. The impact in Palu has been severe, while information regarding the tsunami’s impact in Donggala and Mamuju is yet to be confirmed. In the same time providing assistance in the provincial capital of Palu, Red Cross team manage to push through towards the hardest hit area in 1 October, in the previously cut-out area of Donggala, we are assisting with search and rescue, as well as setting up a mobile clinic to treat people, with the majority as women and children who are suffering from different injuries. Now the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) appeals for donations to support the people affected by earthquakes and tsunami with humanitarian aid.

Actions by the International Red Cross

International Red Cross has already mobilized HKD 6 million from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support the Indonesia Red Cross Society (Palang Merah Indonesia, PMI) for the immediate response. Indonesia Red Cross Society has been playing a leading role in relief efforts. Their staff and volunteers are providing the following emergency relief services:

175 Red Cross personnel is supporting search and rescue, providing first aid and medical services, delivering safe water, food and other relief materials on the ground.

5 ambulances and 3 water trucks are mobilized. Other relief supplier includes body bags, blankets, mattresses, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, floor mats, hygiene kits and children kits are ready to be distributed.

Emergency assessment is ongoing. More relief support and emergency services will continue to arrive based on humanitarian needs on the ground.

Actions by the Hong Kong Red Cross

To respond to the humanitarian needs, the HKRC has immediately mobilized HKD 200,000 to support the relief effort in Indonesia through the International Red Cross on 1 October. At the same time, the HKRC provides emergency tracing service for people in Hong Kong who are looking for missing family members in the earthquake affected areas. Enquiry on emergency tracing service can be made through email: emertracing@redcross.org.hk or by phone: +852 2507 7135 (Office Hour: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays).

Hong Kong Red Cross has been working on humanitarian initiatives in Indonesia for more than 10 years. Apart from emergency response to different disasters, since South Asia tsunami in 2004, we have been working hand in hand with Indonesia Red Cross and International Red Cross on recovery projects and building resilience for the most vulnerable communities. During 2009-2016, in partnership with the Indonesia Red Cross Society and local communities, the HKRC has implemented an integrated community based risk reduction programme in the Nusa Tenggara Barat province. The programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of vulnerable communities to respond to disasters, including formation of community based action teams. During the earthquake in Lombok Island happened previously, the trained community based action team members has been able to support evacuation of community members, deliver first aid service and set up field kitchen at the evacuation centers to provide hot food to their fellow communities.

The HKRC is monitoring the latest situation and in close contact with the Indonesia Red Cross Society and the International Red Cross for further support based on the needs of the most vulnerable affected people. Our humanitarian relief works rely on your support and care. We appeal for donations to support people who are affected by the earthquakes and tsunami. Donation will be used on search and rescue operations, recovery programmes or disaster preparedness projects for people affected by the earthquake happened Lombok Island previously and those are affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi this time.

Latest Situation

Earthquakes and tsunami struck off Central Sulawesi, Indonesia and continued with 170 aftershocks. Tsunami was recorded in Palu, Donggala and Mamuju. Over a thousand people lost their lives in the disaster. The impact in Palu has been severe, while information regarding the tsunami’s impact in Donggala and Mamuju is yet to be confirmed.

Many displaced households have lost their home, means of livelihood and all their belongings. Some survivors are displaying signs of trauma after experiencing the earthquakes and tsunami. The affected population urgently needs search and rescue, medical care for survivors, food, clean water, shelter, means to contact their families as well as psychosocial support.

About the Hong Kong Red Cross

Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the world’s humanitarian network operating in 190 countries. We dedicate ourselves to protecting human life, caring for the health of the vulnerable and respecting human dignity by mobilizing people to serve for the causes of humanity. The HKRC services include blood transfusion service, bone marrow and cord blood donation, disaster relief and preparedness, first aid and health training, youth and volunteer programmes, tracing, psychological support, community care and patient concern services, special education and rehabilitation services. For details, please visit www.redcross.org.hk.

