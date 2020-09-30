Indonesia, Strong Winds in Southeast Aceh District, Aceh Province (08:54 Sep 28 2020)

Description

As many as 34 houses were lightly damaged (RR) and several trees fell down after rains accompanied by strong winds hit four villages in Southeast Aceh District, Aceh Province, Sunday (27/9).

The four villages include Pedesi Village and Terutung Megakhe Asli Village in Bambel District, Lawe Sumur Village and Penosan Village in Lawe Sumur District.

Based on a report from the Quick Response Team (TRC) of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Aceh Tenggara District, there were no victims in the disaster.

TRC BPBD Aceh Tenggara District has conducted rapid assessments and coordinated with relevant agencies and the local community.

Meanwhile, according to the monitoring of weather forecasts from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), most areas of Aceh Province still have the potential for heavy rain which can be accompanied by lightning / lightning and strong winds until Monday (28/9).

Apart from Aceh Province, other areas that have the same weather forecast from BMKG are West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, North Maluku, Maluku, West Papua and Papua.

Seeing that there are weather forecasts that can trigger disasters like what happened in Aceh, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) appealed to all levels of government in the regions and communities to increase their disaster mitigation capacity and take policies that are deemed necessary, as anticipation and reduction of disaster risk.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Southeast Aceh District, Aceh Province

Casualties

Death: 0

Missing: 0

Injured: 0

Affected Families: 34

Affected Persons: 170

Displaced Persons: 0

Evacuation Centre: 0

Damages

Damaged houses: 34

News Source Link

https://bnpb.go.id/berita/sebanyak-34-rumah-rusak-setelah-angin-kencang-...