Indonesia
Indonesia, Strong Winds in Mojokerto Regency, East Java (18:30 Mar 21 2021)
Description
Strong Winds in the District. Mojokerto, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
- Due to rain with light, moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by strong winds that occurred on Sunday, March 21, 2021, Pkl. 18:30 WIB
Location:
- Kec. Mojoanyar
- Ds. Sadartengah
- Ds. Kweden Kembar
Fatalities:
- 38 HHs affected
Material Disadvantages:
A total of ± 5 RB housing units, 7 RS housing units, 5 RR housing units & 5 PJU network points were cut off. Details are as follows;
- Ds. Sadartengah; 2 units of RB houses, 1 unit of hospital house, 4 units of RR houses & 5 points of disconnected PJU electricity network along ± 300 meters
- Ds. Kweden Twins; 3 units of RB houses, 6 units of hospital houses, 1 unit of RR houses
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Mojokerto coordinates with residents, PJU and PLN to carry out rapid assessments and evacuation of fallen trees
- BPBD Kab. Mojokerto provided assistance in the form of tarpaulin for emergency handling to affected residents
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java
Informed by: PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Mojokerto Regency, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 38 Affected Persons: 190
Damages
Damaged houses: 17 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 5 public electricity network