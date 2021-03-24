Indonesia

Indonesia, Strong Winds in Mojokerto Regency, East Java (18:30 Mar 21 2021)

Description

Strong Winds in the District. Mojokerto, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

  • Due to rain with light, moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by strong winds that occurred on Sunday, March 21, 2021, Pkl. 18:30 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Mojoanyar
  • Ds. Sadartengah
  • Ds. Kweden Kembar

Fatalities:

  • 38 HHs affected

Material Disadvantages:

A total of ± 5 RB housing units, 7 RS housing units, 5 RR housing units & 5 PJU network points were cut off. Details are as follows;

  • Ds. Sadartengah; 2 units of RB houses, 1 unit of hospital house, 4 units of RR houses & 5 points of disconnected PJU electricity network along ± 300 meters
  • Ds. Kweden Twins; 3 units of RB houses, 6 units of hospital houses, 1 unit of RR houses

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Mojokerto coordinates with residents, PJU and PLN to carry out rapid assessments and evacuation of fallen trees
  • BPBD Kab. Mojokerto provided assistance in the form of tarpaulin for emergency handling to affected residents

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java

Informed by: PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Mojokerto Regency, East Java

Affected Families: 38 Affected Persons: 190

Damaged houses: 17 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 5 public electricity network

