Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (6 July 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 6 July, the Government of Indonesia has announced 64,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 3,241 deaths. The Government has also announced that 29,919 people have recovered from the illness, and over 928,000 specimens have been tested by using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay and the Molecular Rapid Test for Tuberculosis methods.

In the context of Adaptation to the New Behavior for productive and safe communities against COVID-19 disease, the Task Force for the Acceleration of the COVID-19 response regularly updates the risk mapping, based on criteria and parameters set by the WHO. The following map from the Task Force shows the level of risk using the latest data (of 28 June 2020):

On 25 June a coordination meeting was held, led by the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, with the participation of the clusters, sub-clusters and working groups leads, Humanitarian Forum Indonesia (HFI), the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), Disaster Risk Reduction Forum of Yogyakarta and NTT as well as SEJAJAR. The meeting provided an opportunity to share recent achievements and challenges from each of the sectors involved in the response to COVID-19.

Health

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Public Health Laboratory Association (APHL), conducted two rounds of training on PCR testing for COVID-19, which were attended by around 200 students majoring in laboratories. The WHO presented global and national updates on COVID-19, and updated laboratory testing guidelines for COVID-19. In addition, training is underway for PCR testing; six trainings for laboratory students and one for the Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) staff.

A socialization webinar on Waste Management during COVID-19, including on the current policy on solid and liquid waste management, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as on the use of incinerators and autoclaves was held at the end of June, and was attended by 512 participants from the Provincial and District Health Offices; it was also viewed by another 4,378 people through YouTube streaming. This webinar is the first of its series on this topic and carried out across the 34 provinces.

UNFPA has provided support to the National Population and Family Planning Agency in the preparation of Guidelines and Technical Guidelines for Services and Availability of Contraception in Crisis Situations, as well as to the Ministry of Health to prepare the Minimum Initial Service Package Guidelines in Elderly Reproductive Health Services.

Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) messages have been disseminated by UNICEF to 670,469 individuals (347,782 children; 322,687 adults /young people/ caregivers) through its and partners’ platforms.