Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (4 May 2020) [EN/ID]

On 4 May, according to reports from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, there were 11.587 confirmed cases, with 864 deaths, 23,130 patients under observation and 236,369 people under monitoring. COVID-19 has spread in all 34 provinces and 310 out of 514 districts / cities in Indonesia. More than 83,000 specimen tests have been conducted since corona virus was detected in Indonesia.

The Vent-I ventilator developed by the Bandung Institute of Technology has passed safety tests, and the University of Indonesia’s Covent-20 model has also passed the test of the Health Facilities’ Safety Center of the Ministry of Health. It is now expected that 3,000 ventilators from both models can be produced within one month, after distribution licences are issued by the Ministry. For the medium and longer time frames, Indonesia is also developing a rapid test tool and working on a vaccine through joint efforts of universities, Government agencies and private companies.

The Ministry of Health has approved Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) measures to be implemented in three provinces (West Sumatra, DKI Jakarta and Gorontalo) and 21 districts / cities (Districts of Bandung, West Bandung, Sumedang, Bogor, Bekasi, Tangerang, Sidoarjo, Gresik, and Gowa, as well as Cities of Banjarmasin, Tarakan, Bandung, Cimahi, Depok, Bogor, Bekasi, Tegal, Makassar, Tangerang, South Tangerang, Pekanbaru, Banjarmasin, and Surabaya) until 3 May. The President has called for evaluations and measurable targets, including the number of samples and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests conducted during the implementation of social restriction measures.

On 29 April, the President announced economic protection and recovery measures for medium, small, microenterprises (MSMEs) and ultra-micro entreprises, as follows:

Smaller-sized enterprises categorized as poor and highly affected by COVID-19 can receive social assistance from the Government through the Family Hopeful Program in the form of food packages assistance, cash assistance, village direct cash assistance, reduced electricity tariffs and the Pre- work Card Program.

Reduced income tax for six months that will apply to MSMEs with a sales turnover of under IDR 4.8 billion per year. Loan relaxation and restructuring, that includes delayed installments and interest subsidies for recipients of KUR (Business Credit), UMi (Ultra-micro Credit), PNM Mekaar (Madani National Capital Fostering a Prosperous Family), LPDB (Revolving Fund Management Agency), and capital assistance from several ministries.

Capital assistance targeting 23 million MSMEs that did not receive funding from financial institutions or the banking system.

Ministries, state-owned companies, and local governments will support the MSMEs’ recovery effort. For example, State-own companies are to purchase the MSMEs‘ agriculture, fisheries, culinary and home industry products.

The Ministry of Finance further explained the total loan interest subsidy of IDR 34.15 trillion:

• Customers with total loans between IDR 500 million and IDR 10 billion will receive a loan interests subsidy of 3 percent for the first 3 months, andof 2 percent for the following 3 months.

• Micro or small credit customers with loans below IDR 500 million will receive a loan interest subsidy of 6 percent for 3 months since April 2020, and of 3 percent for the next 3 months.

• Small business customers, UMi small business credit (KUR), Mekaaar Program, and micro customers at PT Pegadaian Persero with a maximum loan of IDR 10 million will receive a 6 percent interest subsidy for 6 months.

More than 8 million people have registered for the Pre-employment Card program by end of April 2020. The Government plans to open registration and continue for up to 30 batches, with a target of 5.6 million beneficiaries. During the first batch around 288,000 people have received the assistance, each receiving training assistance and funds for a total of IDR 3.55 million. The tourism industry is one of the most affected business sectors in Indonesia, and will receive priority for this program. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy noted that the number of affected workers in the tourism industry is estimated at 1.7 million people. Moreover, the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association reports that at least 1,674 hotels out of a total of 28,230 hotels and accommodations in Indonesia have stopped operating, with a total of 450,000 workers affected.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, with the support of the National Shelter Sub-cluster partner has developed an automatic information and dissemination tool called SHIRIN - System and Information Hub related to the Response to COVID-19. Information included in the tool encompasses the following:

• Current information and developments on COVID-19;

• Hotlines, websites, hospitals in each province of Indonesia;

• Policy information regarding COVID-19, including Large Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) measures;

• How to protect yourself and others from COVID-19;

• Recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);

• Shelter guide related to COVID-19;

The SHIRIN tool can be accessed at https://bit.ly/HaiShirin