Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (27 April 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 27 April, there were 8,882 confirmed cases, with 743 deaths, 19,987 patients under surveillance and 210,199 people under surveillance as reported by the Ministry of Health. More than 59,000 tests have been conducted since the corona virus was detected in Indonesia. The National Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Response manages the website https://www.covid19.go.id/ which contains information about case developments, important measures and educational material related to COVID-19.

Regional Task Forces have also been created in 34 provinces and 249 districts / cities. To date, there are 668 referal hospitals for COVID-19 in the country. Indonesia will immediately start producing ventilators after the Vent-I, a model which has jointly been developed by the Bandung Institute of Technology, PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT Pindad, has passed the review tests by the Ministry of Health. It is expected that 500 ventilator units can be produced every week, soon after the permit is issued. Meanwhile, several other ventilator prototypes will soon be tested.

The Government of Indonesia has banned the use of sea, intercity land, and air transportation means, including commercial flights for all international and domestic routes, from April 24 to May 31. This temporary ban has been put in place to prevent the spread of the corona virus during the Idul Fitri homecoming. Exceptions for air transportation will be given to leaders of government agencies and state guests, embassies and representatives of international organizations in Indonesia, repatriation flights, emergency operations, law and order enforcement, and cargo flights.