Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (23 June 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 23 June, the Government of Indonesia has announced 47,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 2,535 deaths. The Government has also announced that 19,241 people have recovered from the illness, and over 666,000 specimens have been tested by using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay and the Molecular Rapid Test for Tuberculosis methods.

This Update provides a summary of key achievements of each of the National Clusters in the response to COVID-19 within the last three months.

Health

Indonesia is one of the 30 Member States that support the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, an initiative launched on 29 May for the global community to voluntarily collect knowledge, intellectual property, and data in response to COVID19, and to ensure accessibility to vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to all.

During May 2020, WHO supported the Government of Indonesia in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies for a total value of about $1.4 million. In June and July, cold chain and medical supplies were provided to 22 hospitals.

UNDP, WHO, and IOM provide 33 ventilators through the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

An important part of the work of health cluster members is the advocacy for the sustainability of essential reproductive health services, including for the availability of safe blood products, services for high-risk pregnant women and childbirth, the availability of contraceptives, and the availability of antiretroviral treatments for those who need it. UNFPA distributed individual kits for pregnant women, birth mothers and newborns through 100 private clinic midwives.

In the area of nutrition, partners from the National Health Cluster support the development and dissemination of IEC (Information, Education and Communication) materials to the general public as well as specific targeted population groups such as adolescents, pregnant women, nursing mothers, infants and toddlers throughout all provinces of Indonesia. They also work to distribute nutrient-friendly food, oversee the distribution of formula milk, issued a joint statement on Infant and Child Feeding support in the first thousand days of life and provided online counseling.