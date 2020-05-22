Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (18 May 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 18 May, the Government of Indonesia has announced 18,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces, with 1,191 deaths, 11,422 patients under surveillance and 45,047 people under observation. The Government also announced that 4,324 people have recovered from the illness.

The Ministry of Health reported that over 143,000 tests have been conducted since the corona virus was detected in Indonesia. The Ministry has indicated that there are still obstacles to increase the number of daily tests. The majority of the 71 laboratories are in Java Island, so it can take a while for samples from outside Java to obtain the results. In an effort to continue to increase testing, the Government is conducting rapid molecular tests with tuberculosis test kits and cartridges that can detect COVID-19. Thousands of cartridges have been distributed among 64 hospitals in 30 provinces.

On 18 May, the President of Indonesia reiterated that the Government had not eased Large-Scale Social Restrictions but is preparing a scenario that would be implemented at the appropriate time and under the right conditions. The development of post-COVID-19 transition guidelines is led by the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, with inputs from the relevant ministries / institutions. The guidelines will regulate community efforts to re-start activities as well as how to conduct interactions, while still implementing health protocols such as maintaining physical distance, providing a place to wash hands, and wearing masks.

The transition will be implemented in phases, with the first phase being triggered by an at least 50 percent less cumulative new cases in seven days compared to the previous week, or no new cases. Currently, social restriction measures are being implemented in four provinces (DKI Jakarta, West Sumatra, Gorontalo, and west Java) and 27 districts / cities. There are no regions that currently plan to terminate the social restriction measures, while their implementation in Jakarta and West Java is likely to be extended.

The National Economic Recovery Program (PEN – Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional), which was launched on 11 May (through the Government Regulation no. 23 of 2020) aims to protect, maintain and enhance the economic capabilities of business actors, including MSMEs. During the pandemic, the PEN Program is aimed at maintaining and preventing business activities from further deterioration and minimizing lay-offs due to COVID-19. In a post pandemic situation, the Program is expected to accelerate the economic recovery. The Program policy has been developed jointly by the Ministry of Finance, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, the Bank of Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority, and the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, and involving other relevant ministries / institutions. On these lines, on 18 May, the Minister of Finance announced a fiscal stimulus for the National Economic Recovery program of IDR. 641.17 trillion.

At the WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) sub-cluster meeting of 12 May, it was highlighted that only about a third of all Puskesmas (Community Health Centers) in Indonesia have hand washing with soap facilities with running water. Similar conditions can be found at schools throughout the country, as it is estimated that only 20-30 percent of schools have prepared such facilities. Organizations that work in the WASH sector are expected to contribute to improving or supporting the provision of adequate facilities.