Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (18 April 2020)

1 . As of 18 April, the Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 6,248 confirmed cases spread across all provinces, 12,979 patients under monitoring and 176,344 people under observation. The number of confirmed deaths by COVID-19 in Indonesia is 535. The Ministry of Health also reported that 631 people have recovered from the illness. More than 37,000 tests have been conducted since the coronavirus was detected in Indonesia, with a target set by the President on 13 April of 10,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to be conducted per day. For information on progress of cases, important steps taken to address the pandemic and educational materials related to COVID-19, please go to https://www.covid19.go.id/.

2 . COVID-19 was declared a national disaster on 13 April, through Presidential Decree number 12 of 2020. This regulation also assigns the heads of the regional government as Chairs of the Regional Task Forces for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Response in their respective regions, and ensures the alignment of decisions in the regions with the policies of the Central Government.

3 . On 17 April, the Minister of Finance reported the following main economic impacts of Covid-19:

a) On the workforce, more than 1.5 million people have been directly impacted (90 percent furlough and 10 percent laid-off).

b) The country's manufacturing production, new demand, and employment indicators have decreased to 45.3 in March 2020, compared to 49 in August 2019.

c) Total imports in the first quarter of 2020 have dropped by 3.7 percent.

d) Inflation in March 2020 reached 2.96 percent.

e) A total of 12,703 flights were canceled on January-March (11,680 domestic and 1,023 international).

f) Tourist arrivals dropped significantly from 6,800 per day; most of the arrivals were from China.

g) Loss of revenue in the air service has reached IDR 207 billion.

h) Occupancy has decreased by 50 percent at 6,000 hotels. The potential loss in tourism may reach half of last year.

4 . The Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) is the leading executive agency of the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Response. BNPB manages a volunteers desk, which currently has 24,258 registered volunteers in all provinces – West Java contributes the highest number of volunteers, which are distributed among 29 different professions or occupations. Of these, a total of 4,511 of them (19%) are medical and health volunteers, and 19,747 (81%) volunteers in non-medical occupational groups, including 2,167 of them who provide hotline services. Their ages range from 18 years old to over 60 years old, while the majority (65%) are 19 to 30 years old. Volunteers can register at the Desk's website https://deskrelawanpb.bnpb.go.id/covid-19.

5 . Large-scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) have been approved by the Ministry of Health to be implemented in 12 regions, which include Jakarta, Bekasi City and District, Depok City, Bogor City and District, Tangerang City and District, South Tangerang City, Tegal City of Central Java, Pekanbaru City in Riau, and Makasar City in South Sulawesi. On 16 April, the Governor of Jakarta mentioned the likely extension of the restriction policy implementation, given that the risk of corona virus spread remains high.

6 . United Nations Agencies and the Humanitarian Country Team in Indonesia are developing a COVID-19 Response Plan that aims to support the efforts of the Government to respond to the pandemic and to mitigate its social and economic impact.

7 . Since mid-March, several National Clusters, Sectors and Working Groups have been holding regular meetings and discussing priority issues, challenges and gaps in the COVID-19 response. Some of the main areas of work in the coordination groups include:

Recommending policies at the central and regional levels, and identifying focal points for the regions.

Creating and disseminating information, education, and communication materials to build public awareness of COVID19.

Mapping the 3W - who does what where, and strengthening networks.

Harmonizing and applying standards and guidelines.

Establishing effective communication strategies to reach all community groups.

Some groups maintain thematic and virtual learning sessions, with speakers from government and nongovernment offices.

8 . To better understand efforts undertaken by various organisations, OCHA initiated the collection of data through the 3W - who does what and where. Organizations are requested to fill out their information by using one of the three following formats: Kobo Toolbox, Google form or MS Excel.

KoBo Toolbox:

https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19 (Indonesian)

https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19_EN (English)

Google form:

https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19_GoogleForm (Indonesian)

https://bit.ly/COVID-19_Googleform_EN (google form - English)

MS Excel: https://bit.ly/3W_COVID19_Excel

For further information on the 3W, please contact Rifkianto Aribowo at rifkianto.aribowo@un.org.