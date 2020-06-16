Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (16 June 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 16 June, the Government of Indonesia has announced 40,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 2,231 deaths, 13,510 patients under surveillance and 29,124 people under observation.

The Government has also announced that 15,703 people have recovered from the illness, and over 540,000 specimens has been tested by using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay (RT-PCR) and the Molecular Rapid Test for Tuberculosis (TCM TB) methods, in 222 laboratories across the country.

An observed trend during the COVID19 pandemic has been the increased number of cases of gender-based violence all over the world. The number of reported cases in Indonesia for the January to June period can be observed in the table below (See attachment). It is to be noticed that, according to the Online Information System for the Protection of Women and Children (Simfoni PPA) that is managed by the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection there is a decrease in the reported number of cases of violence between the January-February and the March-June periods: This decrease is concerning, as it could indicate that victims are losing access to report mechanisms, due to telecommunication and transportation constraints, as well as interrupted services of case management.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced significant losses due to COVID-19. The comparison of the situation with that of the 1998 economic crisis - in which MSMEs had leveraged on the recovery of the national economy- has given an impulse to the Government to pay special attention to MSMEs recovery. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce has estimated that about 115 million people can be assisted through support to the MSMEs; however such assistance requires a working capital of IDR. 125 trillion. According to the Chamber, prior to the pandemic, unemployment had reached 7 million people. The pandemic has triggered an additional 6 million unemployed, with another 8.5 million people only partially employed, and 24 million that have become part-timers.

Therefore, there are about 55 million people in Indonesia that require labor assistance.