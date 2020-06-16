Indonesia
Indonesia: Situation Update on COVID-19 (16 June 2020) [EN/ID]
Attachments
As of 16 June, the Government of Indonesia has announced 40,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all provinces of the country, with 2,231 deaths, 13,510 patients under surveillance and 29,124 people under observation.
The Government has also announced that 15,703 people have recovered from the illness, and over 540,000 specimens has been tested by using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Assay (RT-PCR) and the Molecular Rapid Test for Tuberculosis (TCM TB) methods, in 222 laboratories across the country.
An observed trend during the COVID19 pandemic has been the increased number of cases of gender-based violence all over the world. The number of reported cases in Indonesia for the January to June period can be observed in the table below (See attachment). It is to be noticed that, according to the Online Information System for the Protection of Women and Children (Simfoni PPA) that is managed by the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection there is a decrease in the reported number of cases of violence between the January-February and the March-June periods: This decrease is concerning, as it could indicate that victims are losing access to report mechanisms, due to telecommunication and transportation constraints, as well as interrupted services of case management.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced significant losses due to COVID-19. The comparison of the situation with that of the 1998 economic crisis - in which MSMEs had leveraged on the recovery of the national economy- has given an impulse to the Government to pay special attention to MSMEs recovery. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce has estimated that about 115 million people can be assisted through support to the MSMEs; however such assistance requires a working capital of IDR. 125 trillion. According to the Chamber, prior to the pandemic, unemployment had reached 7 million people. The pandemic has triggered an additional 6 million unemployed, with another 8.5 million people only partially employed, and 24 million that have become part-timers.
Therefore, there are about 55 million people in Indonesia that require labor assistance.
As part of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN - Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional), the Government has regulated in detail the provision of support to MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This support is given in the form of interest subsidies, margins for credit or financing ease. The criteria for MSMEs to receive assistance from the Government is as follows:
1) Having credit / a financing ceiling of no more than ten billion rupiah;
2) Having credit / financing remaining balance before the COVID19 pandemic;
3) Not being included in the National Black List;
4) Having a performing loan category; and
5) Having a Taxpayer Identification Number.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.