Indonesia - Severe weather UPDATE (BNPB, BMKG, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Jan 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges, have been affecting central and eastern Indonesia over the past week, triggering floods and landslides.
- According to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 28 January at 8.00 UTC, 59 are dead, 25 people are missing and 47 injured. 3 481 people were evacuated and a total of 6 596 people affected across South Sulawesi Province. 79 buildings were damaged, 4 857 houses flooded, as well as 10 bridges and 22 schools damaged.
- Over the next 48 hours, moderate rain is forecast over Sulawesi Island.