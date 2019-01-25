Indonesia – Severe weather UPDATE (BNPB, BMKG, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2019)

Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge, has been affecting central and eastern Indonesia over the last three days, triggering flooding and landslides.

As of 25 January at 8.00 UTC, 30 people are reportedly dead and 25 more missing in South Sulawesi Province. More than 3 000 people were evacuated across South Sulawesi Province, including in Makassar, and a major highway closed. Storm surges have also been affecting Bali, leading to the temporary closure of several beaches.