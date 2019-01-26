26 Jan 2019

Indonesia – Severe Weather Update (BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jan 2019 View Original
  • According to official figures, the death toll has raised to 59 dead, while 25 people are missing and 47 injured. A total of 106 villages were affected in South Sulawesi and 3 481 people displaced.
  • Floods have receded in several areas.
  • The joint Search and Rescue team continues to evacuate, search and rescue victims.
  • As continuous rain is forecasted for the remainder of the month, more floods are anticipated in several parts of Indonesia.

