Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, Floodlist, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting parts of Indonesia, in particular central Java, northern Sumatra and southern Sulawesi Islands since 19 November, triggering landslides and a number of severe weather-related incidents (particularly due to the strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 24 November, four fatalities, one injured, three evacuated people and some destroyed buildings across Pagentan District (Banjarnegara Regency, Central Java Province) due to a landslide.
- In addition, the same source reports one fatality and one person missing in Rikit Gaib District (Gayo Lues Regency, Aceh Province, northern Sumatra Island) due to a landslide. Moreover, two injured, eight evacuated people and some damaged buildings were reported across Puriala District (Konawe Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province) due to strong wind.
- Over the next 24 hours, more rain with locally heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, including over the already affected Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi Islands.