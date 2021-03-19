Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, BMKG, Reliefweb, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 March 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting parts of Indonesia (particularly East Java and West Java Provinces in Java Island, and Gorontalo Province in Sulawesi Island) over the past few days, causing floods and a number of strong wind-related incidents that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the AHA Centre report, as of 19 March, 1,974 affected people, 416 damaged buildings and some damaged roads across North Gorontalo Regency (Gorontalo Province) due to floods. In addition, 726 affected people and 200 damaged buildings were also reported across Gresik Regency (East Java), also in this case due to floods.
- Furthermore, 15 evacuated people, 50 affected people and around 15 damaged buildings were reported in Bogor Regency (West Java Province), due to a tornado event that occurred on 18 March.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain and strong wind are forecast over Java and Sulawesi Islands.