Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2021)
- Strong wind has been affecting eastern Java Island (in particular the East Java Province) since 14 November, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 16 November, three fatalities, five injured people and some damaged buildings across Trawas District (Mojokerto Regency, East Java Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, no more strong wind is forecast over the East Java Province, while moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over the whole Java Island.