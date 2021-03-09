Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong wind affected central Indonesia (particularly Bangka Belitung Islands and Lampung Provinces) over 4-6 March, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents (particularly due to the strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 9 March, 51 affected families and a number of damaged houses across Toboali District (South Bangka Regency, Bangka Belitung Islands Province). In addition, the same source reports 69 affected families and 62 damaged houses across Metro Kibang District (East Lampung Regency, Lampung Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole central Indonesia, including the already affected area.