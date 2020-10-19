Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)
- Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting central Indonesia (particularly Kalimantan, Java, and Bangka Belitung Islands) since 13 October, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in damage.
- The AHA Centre, and the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 19 October, 100 displaced, 175 affected people and 45 damaged buildings across the Sukabumi Regency (West Java Province) due to floods and landslides.
- In addition, 350 affected people, and 24 damaged buildings were reported across Bangka Belitung Island, as well as 125 displaced, 170 affected people and 34 damaged buildings across Barat Regency (Central Kalimantan Province), due to the floods.
- Moreover, 135 affected people, and 41 damaged buildings were reported across the Barito Kuala Regency (South Kalimantan Province) due to the strong wind.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over Bangka Belitung, most of Java and the whole Kalimantan, with locally very heavy rain over central and southern Kalimantan.