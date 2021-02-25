Indonesia - Severe weather (BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 February 2021)

Heavy rain and strong wind have been reported across several areas of Indonesia, causing landslides, flooding and tornado events, which resulted in at least eight fatalities.

According to national authorities, a landslide occurred in Pamekasan Regency (East Java Province) on 24 February, killing five people, injuring a number of individuals and damaging around 20 houses. Another landslide event occurred on the same day in Parigi Moutong Regency (Central Sulawesi Province), leading to three fatalities and five individuals are still missing.

AHA Centre reports that a tornado event in Demak Regency (Central Java Province) affected more than 650 people displaced 45 individuals, and damaged around 200 buildings. Flooding triggered by heavy rain in West Halmahera Regency (North Maluku Province) left 100 affected residents and damaged 20 public buildings.