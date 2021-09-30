Indonesia
Indonesia - Severe weather (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting Padang Pariaman Regency (West Sumatra Province, western Indonesia) since 29 September, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), four people have died, five others have been injured and 72 people evacuated following landslide events. In addition, 388 houses have been flooded and 12 others damaged by strong winds.
- National and local authorities are providing assistance to those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over West Sumatra Province.