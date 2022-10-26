Indonesia - Severe weather (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong wind have been affecting the Java Island (particularly West Java and East Java Provinces) since 23 October, triggering landslides, causing floods, rivers overflow (in particular Cibeet and Cidawolong Rivers) and strong wind-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

In Westa Java, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) report, as of 26 October, three fatalities, five severely damaged houses and some evacuated people across the Ciletik Village (Sukabumi Regency) due to a landslide occurred on 24 October. In addition, nearly 200 affected people and 50 damaged houses were reported in the Karawang Regency due to floods.

In East Java, BNPB report three more fatalities and two injured people across the Nyawangan Village (Tulungagung Regency), also in this case due to a landslide occurred on 23 October. Moreover, BNPB report four injured people, 294 damaged houses and nearly 300 affected families due to a tornado occurred across the Sidoarjo Regency.