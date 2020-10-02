Indonesia - Severe weather (BMKG, BNPB, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)

Heavy rain and strong wind have been affecting several parts of the country over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, 2 people died due to heavy rain in Papua Province, 847 household have been affected in North Sumatra Province following widespread floods and 548 families have been affected by strong wind in Banten Province (Java Island).

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management reports additional floods in 2 Provinces of Sumatra, Lampung and West Sumatra, where more than 6,500 people have been affected.

National authorities are providing help for those affected.