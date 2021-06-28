Indonesia - Severe weather (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 June 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds affected southern Sulawesi and western Java since 26 June, causing flash floods and leading to casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports 11 displaced people, 123 affected and more than 40 damaged houses following flash floods in Wajo Regency (South Sulawesi Province). According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 200 people have been affected and 24 houses damaged due to a tornado event that hit Pandeglang Regency in Banten Province (western Java).

For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected Provinces.