Indonesia - Severe weather and floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 123 July 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting several parts of Indonesia, triggering rivers overflow, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people have died due to strong winds related incidents in Kepahiang Regency (Bengkulu Province, southwestern Sumatra). In Aceh Province, more than 1,100 people have been affected following widespread floods across the Regencies of Aceh Jaya and Aceh Tamiang. National and local authorities are providing help for those affected and are conducting the damage assessment. For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast over the affected Provinces.