Indonesia

Indonesia - Severe weather and floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2022)

  • Heavy rain and strong winds have been occurring across parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

  • The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports two fatalities and 215 affected people following a tornado event in Karimun regency (Riau Islands). In addition, 625 people have been affected by floods in Selayar Islands regency (South Sulawesi province).

  • On 22 July, light rain is forecast over parts of Riau Islands while no rain is expected on 23 July over the affected provinces.

