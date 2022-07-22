Indonesia - Severe weather and floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2022)

-
Heavy rain and strong winds have been occurring across parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports two fatalities and 215 affected people following a tornado event in Karimun regency (Riau Islands). In addition, 625 people have been affected by floods in Selayar Islands regency (South Sulawesi province).
On 22 July, light rain is forecast over parts of Riau Islands while no rain is expected on 23 July over the affected provinces.