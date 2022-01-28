Indonesia - Severe weather (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong wind have been affecting most of Java Island (in particular East Java, Central Java, West Java, and Yogyakarta Provinces) since 25 January, triggering lanslides, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents (particularly due to the strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage. The total amount of affected people is more than 1,750 people.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 28 January, seven displaced people, 52 damaged houses and 556 affected people due to floods and strong winds across Jember, and Sidoarjo Regencies (East Java). ADINet also reports ten injured people, 205 damaged houses and over 1,000 affected people due to landslides and strong winds in Pemalang, Pekalongan, and Boyolali Regencies (Central Java). In addition, more than 200 affected people by strong winds were also reported throughout West Java and Yogyakarta.