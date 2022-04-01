Indonesia - Severe weather (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall and strong wind have been affecting the whole Java Island (central Indonesia) since 29 March, causing floods and a number of strong wind-related incidents that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 1 April, six evacuated people, 34 damaged houses and 170 affected people across Cilacap Regency (Central Java Province), due to the strong wind. ADINet also reports 12,210 affected people and nearly 2,450 damaged houses across the Sleman Regency (Yogyakarta Province) and the neighbouring Pasuruan Regency (East Java Province).